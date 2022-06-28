SOMERVILLE, N.J. - A jury decision may come soon in the civil trial for an alleged abuse victim of former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock.
Deliberations began Monday, after the accuser's lawyer and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments.
Both sides agree Bullock, who died in 2015, was a child abuser. Lawyers for the county say no one knew what Bullock was doing, but the attorney for the anonymous victim argues the abuse was an open secret.
The victim, identified only as W.M., said Warren County could have stopped the former sheriff from sexually abusing him as a child, but it didn't act.
So did any county employees know about it, and could they have stopped it?
W.M.'s attorneys argued the abuse was an open secret that several people chose to ignore.
Closing arguments Monday began with Warren County attorney Jerald Howarth making clear he believes no one ever knew what Bullock had been up to.
"No one said they knew of abuse, no one said they saw abuse, no one said a child told them about abuse," said Howarth. "This was all happening by this man unbeknownst to anyone. No one had knowledge, and that's really important."
But W.M.'s attorney Brad Russo said the county is just trying to cover its tracks.
"They allowed Bullock to isolate these kids. Of course, they're not going to witness the abuse. That's not how this works," said Russo.
But Howarth argued that hindsight is 20/20. He said back in the 1980s, the county's employees wouldn't have known the signs to look for.
"How we view sexual abuse today is very different than how people viewed sexual abuse in the '80s," said Howarth. "Today if that happened, with all the awareness of abuse and all the awareness of what to look for and what to see, it might be a different story, but not back then."
But Russo said he doesn't buy that argument.
"There was never a time where it was okay to not protect children, to serve children up to a sexual predator," said Russo.
If the jurors agree that the county did allow W.M. to be raped by Bullock on its watch, they have to determine what kind of damages the county should pay. Russo said the county should pay for every moment he has to live with it.
"To live with that sort of trauma for a day. What's that worth? Multiply that by seven, you have a week. There's 52 weeks in a year. From the day of his rape through the rest of his life, it's 69.3 years," said Russo.
That's a calculation of the rest of W.M.'s natural life, a life Russo said will continue to be difficult.
"He was 11 years old. For the rest of his life, he'll live with that," said Russo.
A decision is expected sometime Tuesday. That decision could be especially significant because there are three other alleged victims of Bullock suing the county as well, and this decision could lay the groundwork for those cases in the future.