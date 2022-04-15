BUSHKILL, Pa. – A day after the Warren County Board of Commissioners reversed its decision to support a national park designation, the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area announced Thursday that sites closed for the winter will reopen Friday, April 15, with expanded amenity fees going into affect Monday, April 18.
The following areas will officially reopen for the 2022 season on April 15:
- Boat launches.
- Access roads to Dingmans Falls (open daily during daylight hours).
- Old Mine Road from the Worthington State Forest boundary to Millbrook Village and the dirt section of Old Mine Road near Van Campen Inn.
- Mountain Road in Walpack Township, New Jersey, will be open to vehicles between the Walpack Cemetery and Buttermilk Falls. The road is closed to vehicles beyond that point and from the south end at Haneys Mill due to the closure of the state-owned section of the road for repairs.
- Crater Lake, including Skyline Drive and the upper section of Blue Mountain Lakes Road, will reopen to vehicles daily until May 21 when it will be closed to vehicles Friday evenings through Monday afternoons until Oct. 2. The road will remain closed to vehicles on federal holidays that fall on Mondays.
Other areas that will be closed on weekends from May 21 to October 2 include:
- Cadoo Recreation Site in New Jersey.
- Hialeah Picnic Area and Freeman Tract Road in Pennsylvania.
These areas will be closed on Friday evenings and will reopen on Mondays by noon. They also will remain closed to vehicles on federal holidays that fall on Mondays.
Expanded amenity fees
Fees are charged at Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Boat Launch, Dingmans Boat Launch, Milford Beach and Turtle Beach.
"What you pay here, will stay here," Elizabeth Winslow, fee program manager, said in a statement.
Most revenue generated from fees collected in the park stays in the park and is used to fund projects and services that have a direct visitor benefit including facility and trail maintenance, restrooms, boat and canoe launches, and picnic areas.
Daily fees are $10 per vehicle (up to 7 occupants) and $2 for additional passengers, pedestrians and cyclists.
Where fee attendants are not on duty, visitors are directed to deposit the daily fee in a self-registration envelope provided at the entrance to the fee areas, put it in the designated secured drop box and place the receipt on the vehicle's dashboard.
Annual passes are also available to access the fee areas for the entire season. The passes are $45 per vehicle. Discounts apply for multiple purchases from the same household.
Road closures
If planning to visit the Delaware Water Gap, there are several road closures that could impact travel. These closures start May 1 and remain in effect until Sept. 30 annually:
- Adams Creek Trail and parking areas, including the drainage, from the Sproul Road and Long Meadow Road.
- Parking areas downstream to Route 209.
- White Pines McDade Trail parking area/
- Raymondskill Creek drainage, from the base of the lower falls, including the pool area, downstream to the confluence of the Delaware River, including the Schanno House (former) parking area and grounds on the west side of Route 209 at Raymondskill Creek. This closure does not include the McDade Recreational Trail.
In addition, work on a $6.5 million project to completely rehabilitate a 7-mile section of Route 209 began in March. It is the first phase of a $21.5 million project to improve the park's primary north-south route on the Pennsylvania side.
According to a news release, the initial phase of the project will rehabilitate the entire stretch of road between mile marker 0 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, and mile marker 7 in Lehman Township, Pike County, in Pennsylvania.