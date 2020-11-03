TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker has won a second full term in the U.S. Senate.
Booker defeated Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.
Booker ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for president this year. While he lost the nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden, Booker had a lock on Democratic support in the state, winning Gov. Phil Murphy’s endorsement.
His victory cements New Jersey as a Democratic stronghold.
The last Republican elected to the Senate was Clifford Case in 1972. Booker won a special election in 2013 after the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg. He won his first full term in 2014.