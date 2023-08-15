Democrat Jason Blazakis said he will compete in the 2024 primary election for the chance to unseat incumbent Republican Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

The district includes all of Warren and Hunterdon counties, as well as parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties.

Democrat Sue Altman, executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, had previously announced her intention to run in the primary.

Kean Jr. won a close race in 2022 against two-term Rep. Tom Malinowski.