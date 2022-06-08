PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Demolition has begun at the site of a former Ahart's Market in Warren County, New Jersey.
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni, who sits on the Land Use Board, said demolition began Tuesday at the site at 680 Memorial Parkway.
Tersigni said a Popeyes and an Arby's will be built at the site. He said Phillipsburg is a business-friendly town and looks forward to the opening of the new restaurants.
Zachary Liptak, with ZRL Real Estate & Construction, said demolition is expected to be done within the next month and a half. Crews will then start site work, such as ripping out asphalt.