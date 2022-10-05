PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A developer is planning to turn three old, blighted buildings in Phillipsburg into senior-living apartments and a grocery store, and the Mayor said he supports the idea.

For more than a decade, the three buildings have sat deteriorating on the side of Marshall St. in Phillipsburg. Mayor Todd Tersigni said they were once part of the Norton Oil Company.

"There's been a lot of problems of being in receivership. The Norton family owned it at one time, it went into foreclosure," said Tersigni.

The buildings have sat unused for more than 11 years, but developer Richard Colasuonno said, after buying the property for $1.8 million, he's hoping to make it productive again. He had digital designs created for his vision: Senior living apartments up top and a grocery store down below.

"This here area is in the center of what they call a food desert," said Colasuonno. "Approximately 15 to 20 percent of the households, don't have the facilities, the automobiles or whatever transportation to go to any grocery store, supermarket, within a mile from here."

"Here, people only have to walk across the street to get something. To buy fresh groceries and fruit and vegetables and milk, butter, eggs, whatever it is," said Tersigni.

And Colasuonno said he already has a business interested in the space.

"He goes, 'no I'm going to have a meat counter, a fish counter, cold cuts. I'm going to have bins with fruits, vegetables,'" said Colasuonno.

In addition to the grocery store, there would be 45 senior living apartments. Colasuonno said, once he gets full approval from the town, he can have it done in a year or less. Mayor Tersigni said he's confident the approval process won't take long.

"The council is excited, the people are excited, and let's get it done," said Tersigni.