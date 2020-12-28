Mildred Clements, 103 years old, was the first long-term care facility resident to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.
90 nursing homes and long-term facilities in the state received the vaccine on Monday.
It's part of a federal program partnered with CVS and Walgreen's to help administer the doses.
The program started last week in 12 states and expanded to Pennsylvania and New Jersey this week.
"This program will hopefully be the most effective step in our initiatives to protect the most vulnerable members of our long-term care communities, the residents and those who care for them," said Judy Persichilli, New Jersey's Health Commissioner.
Persichilli said the state already has 300 other facilities scheduled to receive the vaccine over the coming weeks.
Warren County and Hunterdon counties have encouraged long-term care facilities to sign up for the program.
"We [the county] don't have a role as far as getting that vaccine out. We are waiting to see which of our facilities signed up for it themselves," said James Kern III, Warren Co. Freeholder.
120 nursing homes in Pennsylvania will also get their first doses of the COVID vaccine this week. One of them is Gracedale in Northampton County.
County Executive Lamont McClure said 378 doses will be available for staff starting Tuesday. Northampton County is offering a $750 bonus to Gracedale staff as an incentive to get vaccinated.
"My plea to everyone that works at Gracedale, please get vaccinated. You'll protect your residents, yourself, and you'll protect your loved ones at home," McClure said.
Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown has three vaccine clinics scheduled in January and February.