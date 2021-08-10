The U.S. Department of Justice issued a proposed consent decree Tuesday aimed at settling claims that New Jersey failed to protect prisoners at a Hunterdon County women's prison from sexual abuse by the facility's staff.
The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey filed a complaint and a proposed consent decree with the State of New Jersey and New Jersey Department of Corrections concerning the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to a news release from the DOJ.
The proposed consent decree, which must still be approved by the court, would resolve the United States’ claims that the State and the Department of Corrections fails to protect prisoners at Edna Mahan from sexual abuse by the facility’s staff in violation of the U.S. Constitution, the DOJ said.
Under the proposed consent decree, the New Jersey Department of Corrections will ensure that prisoners are protected from harm due to sexual abuse through appropriate prisoner supervision.
Under the decree, effective and confidential methods would be introduced for reporting of sexual abuse, and protections against retaliation for reporting sexual abuse would be put in place, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ said the proposed consent decree includes improved measures to ensure staff are held accountable for misconduct. It also requires greater transparency, through public meetings with stakeholders, including former Edna Mahan prisoners, prisoner advocates and family members of current Edna Mahan prisoners, according to the news release.
The proposed consent decree also appoints an independent monitor who will oversee and assess the state’s compliance with the decree's terms. If the State of New Jersey closes Edna Mahan, the consent decree applies to any facility that replaces the prison, the DOJ said.
“Every prisoner deserves to be safe from sexual assault and other forms of sexual abuse by staff, and to be protected from retaliation for reporting abuse,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “Our agreement addresses the systemic issues that have plagued the Edna Mahan facility, ensures that women incarcerated there will receive the basic protections they are entitled to under the Constitution, and requires accountability through public transparency. We will keep working to protect the civil rights, safety and human dignity of all prisoners held inside our jails and prisons, including women prisoners, many of whom have suffered physical and sexual abuse before their incarceration.”
The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of New Jersey initiated the investigation in April 2018 under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, known as CRIPA, which authorizes the department to take action to address a pattern or practice of deprivation of constitutional rights of individuals confined to state or local government-run correctional facilities.
In April 2020, the department provided the state written notice of the alleged unlawful conditions and remedial measures necessary to address them.
The department concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that Edna Mahan violated the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution by failing to protect prisoners from sexual abuse by staff.