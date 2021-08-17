Lawsuit paperwork generic

A New Jersey woman who killed her abusive ex-fiance is claiming in a lawsuit that her rights as a domestic violence victim were violated when a county prosecutor publicly identified her.

An appeals court ruled Tuesday that part of the woman's suit against former Warren County prosecutor Richard Burke, his office and two former state attorneys general can go forward.

The suit alleges the woman's civil rights were violated in 2016 when Burke's office identified her after a grand jury declined to indict her.

A lower court had dismissed the suit, saying the prosecutor was informing the public about the completion of a criminal investigation.

