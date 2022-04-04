HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A senior living facility in Warren County, New Jersey is downsizing by a third.
41 people have to find new homes, and 11 staff members are being laid off from the House of the Good Shepherd.
"She's crying all the time," said Kathleen Cannon, whose 94-year-old mom Betty Cannon lives at the House of the Good Shepherd. "She's very upset. She just keeps asking, 'why are they telling me I can't stay here in my home?' Because it has been her home for five and a half years."
On June 1, the facility is scheduled to close its skilled nursing unit and its comprehensive personal care unit, which is paid for by Medicaid.
Cannon says facility staff verbally promised they'd never make anyone leave because they couldn't afford to live there, adding they knew her mom would eventually have to transfer from private funds, $400,000 worth, to Medicaid.
"I really feel betrayed," said Cannon. "I feel stabbed in the back."
But the facility says it's not just about the payment source.
"Those units had to close for us to be able to remain viable in the community," said Sue Lanza, the CEO and President at the House of the Good Shepherd. "We are absolutely heartbroken at this decision. The reality of it was that we face these deep structural problems that forced the need for change."
We're told the pandemic and a changing health care system made it all too much to afford.
"There's a lot of these issues that none of us could have ever predicted," said Lanza.
"Several communities in New Jersey and across the country have had to look at their models and see how they can best serve," said Jim McCracken, the President and CEO of LeadingAge NJ & DE.
"So, it's not unusual throughout the industry."
Cannon says another issue is now residents are competing for a limited number of Medicaid-eligible spots in nearby facilities. She says two months is not enough notice.
"How long have you been planning to close these units?" Cannon wonders. "I'm scrambling, calling frantically around trying to find a place."
But the home says it's working to get people at-home care or transferred.
"This week alone, we have nine people who are going to be placed," said Lanza.
Assisted living and independent living will remain open.
For some who planned on being at the House of the Good Shepherd forever, that's not enough.
"My hope would be, this could be a cautionary tale for other families. Don't believe the promises that these places give you," said Cannon.
"We were guided by the Department of Health and the Ombudsman's Office, we've worked very closely with those," said Lanza.
After the units close, the facility is expected to have just under 80 residents.
"At minimum, I think they should grandfather her in and continue to allow her to live there on Medicaid," said Cannon.