WHITE TWP., Pa. - A new COVID-19 testing site will soon open for residents of Warren County, New Jersey.
The drive-thru site will be open every Tuesday and Friday, starting Dec. 1, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Luke's Belvidere Health Center.
Appointments are required, and residents must have symptoms to be tested.
Insurance is accepted, but if a patient does not have insurance, the test is free.
Residents who need help or have questions about appointment scheduling can call the test site call center at 908-878-3188, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.