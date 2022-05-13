CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Gas stations across New Jersey offered a one-day price cut Friday.
The goal was to show customers how much they could save if New Jersey allowed people to pump their own gas. Full service has been the only option in New Jersey for more than 70 years, but BP gas station owner Rajwant Gill said people are paying for that privilege.
"Anywhere between 10 to 20 cents per gallon," said Gill.
Gill said drivers could be saving that money if they could just pump it themselves.
"All these big stores, Walmart, Home Depot, they have self-service registers now where you can go and just check out yourself. So if they can do it, why can't we do it?" said Gill.
Now Bill A3105 in the New Jersey Legislature would allow gas stations to offer a self-serve option if passed, and some drivers are already excited about it.
"I like the idea of bringing down the cost of gas, I think we all love that right now, and anything that you can do to bring down the cost of gas I think is a good thing," said Gregg Peluso, who we spoke to while he was filling up.
But others were more skeptical, given plenty of states already offer self-serve.
"The price in other states are higher for gas, so I just don't understand where that logic comes in," said Karen Eible, who we spoke to at the pump.
The average price per gallon in New Jersey is 8 cents lower than Pennsylvania and 18 cents lower than New York according to Gas Buddy, but Gill said that has nothing to do with gas attendants.
"In New Jersey there's less tax on gas and diesel than Pennsylvania and New York. A lot of customers think that if self-service comes then prices will go up in New Jersey. No, we have less tax so the prices will remain low," said Gill.
But every driver we spoke with was concerned self-serve could put people out of work.
"I don't like to see people lose jobs," said Peluso.
"I would feel bad for all the people that would lose their jobs," said Eible.
But Gill said he doesn't think that would happen.
"Our store sales will go up with the self-service and we will use the same gas attendant inside the [convenience] store," said Gill.
If passed, the bill would allow gas stations to offer both self-serve and full service, and there would be a button to press to call an attendant if you need one. The bill requires stations to have attendants on site between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., but outside of those times they could go fully self-serve.
The bill has to be voted on before July 1.