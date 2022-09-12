HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police say a man was drunk when he slammed into a bagel shop in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

A Jeep ended up inside Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Hackettstown police said.

The driver, Aleksandr Rabinovich, told police he was driving on Route 57 when he swerved to avoid a deer, closed his eyes and ended up inside the deli, police said.

Officers smelled alcohol on him, and the 32-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit a breath test and reckless driving, officials said.

No one was injured, but the crash caused a significant amount of damage, and the building was deemed unsafe.

The bagel shop will be closed indefinitely.

The owners posted that their other location, on Route 46 in Budd Lake, is still open.