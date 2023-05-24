HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - No one was seriously injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into an ambulance in Warren County, New Jersey.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 46 and Route 604 in Hackettstown, police said.

Brett Gray, 30, turned right onto Route 604 and hit an ambulance that was stopped at the red light, police said.

A responding police officer smelled alcohol on Gray's breath, and he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to observe traffic lanes, authorities said.

The Independence Township man had a minor injury but refused medical treatment.

The driver and front seat passenger in the ambulance were not hurt.