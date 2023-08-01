WHITE TWP., N.J. - New Jersey State Police say the rider of an e-bike was seriously injured after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Route 519 in White Township shortly after 1 p.m. A man was riding his e-bike was traveling in the right shoulder ahead of the vehicle, state police said.

In the area of milepost 38.5, state police say the e-bike turned left in front of the vehicle, and as a result, the e-bike hit the front right of the vehicle, causing the bicycle to overturn and eject the rider.

The man who was riding the e-bike suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, state police said.

State police say the driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Route 519 was closed for approximately two hours, resulting in moderate traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.