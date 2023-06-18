PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A fire broke out Sunday morning in the 100 block of Mercer Street in Phillipsburg. Fire, EMS, and police were called to the scene at 6:21 a.m.

Upon arrival, flames were showing from the first floor of the home with heavy smoke coming from the entire building.

Search and rescue located two victims and they were taken to the hospital.

The fire was contained to the first floor with extensive heat and smoke damage to the second and third floors.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.