PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An Easton man and 11 other people have been accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar racketeering and insurance fraud scheme involving a Phillipsburg, New Jersey truck repair shop.
The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, in partnership with the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Automotive Insurance Plan, announced the arrest and charging of the 12 defendants Monday.
Hardeep S. Dhanjal is charged with racketeering, insurance fraud, and theft by deception.
The charges encompass approximately $2.7 million in underpaid premiums in 2021 alone. However, the investigation to-date estimates a total of approximately $20 million in underpaid premiums since 2018, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
“Operation Vacant Lot” began after AIPSO employees noticed an unusual volume of applications for commercial tracking insurance claiming to “garage”, or park, their vehicles at Phillipsburg & Easton Heavy Duty Truck Repair at Route 22 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
Despite the truck repair shop's capacity to house only about 30 vehicles, nearly 400 vehicles through approximately 170 trucking companies were claiming to garage there, the prosecutor's office said.
The state is divided into approximately 40 regions, each with a different premium rate. The difference between the least expensive region and the most can be as high as $40,000 per truck, per year. During this time, Warren and Sussex Counties were rated the least expensive region to garage.
The applications were submitted by various insurance “producers”, or agents, who serve as middlemen between the tracking and insurance companies, according to the prosecutor's office. These producers receive a commission on every application and renewal they process and submit on behalf of the tracking companies, according to the news release.
The prosecutor's office said a joint investigation between Warren and Sussex counties revealed that the scheme would proceed as follows: A commercial vehicle owner meets with a producer to obtain an insurance policy. The producer provides the premium rates based in large part on the garaging location of the vehicle.
If a premium quote returns high, the producer offers the vehicle owner the option of selecting this particular Phillipsburg address as their garaging location, the prosecutor's office said. Because Warren and Sussex Counties are among the least expensive areas to garage a vehicle, the premium is considerably lower. The vehicle owner is assured that they do not actually have to park the vehicle at that location and that it is just for the insurance company.
The owner of the truck repair shop was also discovered to have participated in the scheme, authorities said. In exchange for payment, Ruben would tell the insurance company that the vehicle was parking there and provide a receipt, according to the news release. Visual surveillance confirmed that none of these vehicles actually parked at the location; in many instances, the vehicles could be found as far north as New York State, and as far south as North Carolina, the prosecutor's office said.
The other 11 people charged in the scheme are: Jenny Cayo, of Fairview, NJ; Lazaro J. Liria, of Fords, NJ; Denis R. Perez, of Union, NJ; Alba R. Ruiz-Devltialobos, of Union City, NJ; Freddie Tabares, Scotch Plains, NJ; Gloria A. Beltran, of Elizabeth, NJ; Anthony J. Debellis, Oakland, NJ; Tatiana Navarro, of Sayreville, NJ; Gabriel L. Ubides, of Drive Clark, NJ; Carmen E. Cajilema-Simpson, of Wayne, NJ; and David Trevieso, of Rochelle Park, NJ.