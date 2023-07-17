PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- An Easton man has admitted to attacking a woman and holding a knife to her throat while he sexually assaulted her.

John Holmes, 40, pleaded guilty last week to the assault on Sept. 27, 2021 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, said the Warren County Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated sex assault, terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a sentence of 10 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September.

Holmes, who remains behind bars, followed the woman after she got off of a bus in Easton from New York City. After they walked into Phillipsburg, Holmes attacked the woman in an alleyway, then took out a knife and held it to her throat. He then threatened her and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.