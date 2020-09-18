PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - It's a 114-year-old tradition that almost didn't happen.
But the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association has granted Phillipsburg an exemption from its interstate competition ban to play rival Easton.
"It's the game to look forward to. Whether you're playing cross country, field hockey, or tennis. Everybody likes to compete against Easton and likewise everyone likes to compete against Phillipsburg," said Phillipsburg Athletic Director Tom Fisher.
Fisher said the exemption was granted in part because of long-standing rivalry and close proximity of the two schools.
"The trip that we were going to take [to Easton] is so much shorter than all of the other trips that we're taking just to play regular season games," he said.
But there's a catch.
In an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, any competition between Phillipsburg and Easton must be Pburg's last competition of the season in each sport.
"Essentially, we could end up being in playoffs at the time that Phillipsburg is done and now want to play a game. That just gets creative on our end," said Easton Athletic Director Jim Pokrivsak.
Pokrivsak said Pennsylvania leagues are still in the early stages of figuring out play-off schedules. He's also been in contact with Lafayette College to see if the Thanksgiving Day football game could still be played on campus.
Pennsylvania's current maximum gathering number of 250 people will also have to be taken into consideration.
"As this gets closer, I just don't want people to think, Thanksgiving game is back on, let's play. We don't know what that will look like yet. There will be peaks and valleys between now and then on how that occurs and what happens," he said.