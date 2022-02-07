PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Masks can come off in New Jersey schools in a month. Gov. Phil Murphy announced he's lifting the mandate, but stressed schools can still require face coverings if and when they need to.
Starting March 7, New Jersey will no longer require students, staff and visitors in school districts and child care centers to wear masks.
"This is not a declaration of victory, as much as an acknowledgment that we can responsibly live with this thing," said Murphy.
The state Department of Health says it will be developing safety guidance to accompany the lifting of the mandate.
The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics still both recommend universal masking in K-12 schools.
But the Murphy administration says this decision is based off of the Garden State's drop in coronavirus cases, the evidence showing cases will continue to decline, plus high vaccination rates and the expectation that vaccines will soon be available to kids under age five.
Murphy says schools aren't allowed to ban masks, and districts and facilities can still require them when they need to. That's a point Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's University Health Network, says is critical.
"We know that the amount of cases is dropping very, very rapidly in New Jersey, even quicker than it is in Pennsylvania," said Jahre, who also specializes in infectious diseases. "So in that type of situation, it is not inappropriate. The problem is that it needs to also give license to individuality."
Jahre says general advice must always be tailored to what district officials are seeing in their buildings.
"If you have a school system where you have individuals who are not highly vaccinated, and you have a highly vulnerable population, and if you have a large outbreak, then clearly a mandate for you might be very, very reasonable," said Jahre.
"It will be important for the districts to work with the local health department to determine what preventive measures are best," said New Jersey Commissioner of Health Judy Persichilli.
In a statement, the New Jersey Education Association's officers said they are cautiously optimistic. They added, "we urge Gov. Murphy to continue to analyze the data and do whatever is necessary to best protect the health and well-being of students and staff. That includes the possibility of maintaining or reimposing the mask mandate for schools after March 7 if the data indicate that is the correct course."
The association is also requesting that the state provide clear guidance and metrics to help districts make decisions.
Health officials continue to recommend that students and staff who are high-risk consult with their doctors, based on their district's situation.
"We strongly encourage parents of school-aged children to have your child vaccinated," said Murphy. "We expect that schools will take swift disciplinary action against those who may try to demean or bully anyone who chooses to wear a mask."