FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A Hunterdon County Grand Jury returned an indictment on June 22, 2023 against an elected member of the Flemington Borough Town Council for possessing, distributing, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

The indictment charges Malik D. Johnston, 46, of Flemington, with two counts of third-degree possession of cocaine, two counts of third-degree possession of methamphetamine, second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and second-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In January and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Mr. Johnston sold one half-ounce or more of cocaine and one half-ounce or more of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Johnston to be in possession of one half-ounce or more of cocaine and one half-ounce or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in the Borough of Flemington.

Second-degree charges may result in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, a term of imprisonment between five and ten years and a fine not to exceed $150,000.00.