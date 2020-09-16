KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. - The battle over building a 60-foot wall to stop rocks from falling onto I-80 through the Delaware Water Gap has been ongoing for three years.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has said the roughly $65 million project is necessary but surrounding communities say otherwise.
Elected officials from 14 towns on both sides of the river have formed a coalition to fight the project.
Knowlton Township Mayor Adele Starrs said the latest blow came when NJDOT formed a "public advisory group" to get input on the project but didn't allow elected officials to join.
"That's extremely frustrating for us because we've been asking to sit down with them for almost three years and they actually put in writing that that is their response, they're forming this public advisory group we aren't allowed to participate in," Starrs said.
The proposed rockwall barrier would stretch between Knowlton and Hardwick Townships. Hardwick Township Mayor Kevin Duffy said he, Starrs, and others have been asking for NJDOT to sit down with them.
"Whoever is on this [public advisory] team, all they'll be getting is the NJDOT slide show and perspective and they'll be expected to go back and share that with the community," said Duffy.
NJDOT didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Robert Lovenheim, supervisor for Smithfield Township, calls the rockwall more than just an aesthetics issue. He said it will cause traffic problems by permanently narrowing lanes on a stretch of highway that's already known for accidents and traffic backup.
"It impacts everything we have in Monroe County. We're a tourist destination. How do tourists even get there?" he said.