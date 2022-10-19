MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. - Several people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in New Jersey on Tuesday.

At least two SUVs and the bus were involved in the crash around 2 p.m. on Route 57 in Mansfield Township, Warren County, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.

The bus, which had no passengers on board at the time, ended up off the road, with one of the SUVs on its side against the bus. Another SUV was heavily damaged nearby.

One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said. Several others were taken to the hospital.

The conditions of those involved are not known.

Route 57 was closed for about four hours.

No word on what caused the wreck.