ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - 40 years of history was imploded along the Atlantic City boardwalk on Wednesday.
Trump Plaza, which opened in 1984, was once a gem of former President Donald Trump's real estate portfolio and a vacation destination for many in the Lehigh Valley.
The casino closed in 2014 and the property fell into disrepair. It was acquired by a billionaire investor in 2016.
Former employee Michael Tewey Hughes reminisced on what it used to be.
"It used to be the center piece of AC....It was my second home for years and years," he said.
People who wanted a front row seat to the implosion got up early and paid $10 per car to get a good view. The building came down around 9 a.m., and Atlantic City residents say they hope there are better days ahead.
"We're expecting a new beginning for Atlantic City...hopefully something will be built there," said Robin Mayo.
"That's [Trump Plaza] has been an eyesore for a while and things started falling down on the boardwalk and things like that," said Pamela Abbruscato.
Abbruscato said the pandemic has been rough on Atlantic City and hopes something successful will be built in Trump Tower's place.
"A lot of people lost their jobs, couldn't collect unemployment. It's very tragic for the food and beverage industry in this town," she said.