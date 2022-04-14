Warren County, New Jersey Commissioners no longer support designating the Delaware Water Gap as a National Park. They unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday reversing their previous stance.
The Delaware Water Gap is a destination for millions of people every year, people who come to see the natural beauty and wildlife. That's why former park superintendent John Donahue said he's fighting for the National Park designation.
"National Park is the highest form of protection that they offer, and that's what we want to see," said Donahue, who represents the views of several groups, including three chapters of the Sierra Club.
But on Wednesday evening Warren County Commissioners disagreed with the plan, approving a resolution against it. Commissioner Jason Sarnoski said the main concern is preserving hunting land.
"We don't want to lose sight that we do have a strong hunting population that uses that park, we have agriculture around that park, and we have fishing in the Delaware that we don't want to lose," said Sarnoski.
But Donahue said those concerns simply don't make sense.
"The great majority of the land would continue to be open to hunting. In addition, if you look at the proposal, we're asking for whatever acreage might be lost to the creation of a National Park to be added onto the preserve," said Donahue.
Sarnoski said the commission wants to hear from the government before they make any further decisions.
"Until we see from the horse's mouth, from the National Park Service exactly what they're proposing, I think a lot of these organizations that have expressed concern have a very valid point," said Sarnoski.
But Donahue said the plan has to come from grassroots efforts.
"There's no reason to approach the National Park Service. This will be an act of Congress, and it's something that has to come from the people not from the government Agency," said Donahue.
Donahue said he'll continue to work to get more support despite this setback.