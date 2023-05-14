LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - An event in Warren County, New Jersey this weekend casts the spotlight on the crisis of veterans committing suicide.

"Stop 22 Veterans Suicide" was held at Lopatcong Park, just outside of Phillipsburg.

The event honors the roughly 22 U.S. veterans who lose their lives to suicide each day.

The program was hosted by "Sarge's Discipline."

It raises awareness about PTSD and where veterans experiencing suicidal thoughts can go for assistance.

"We're actually telling people how they get their help, you know, where they go to find some help and you know how we can try to slam those numbers down," said Sgt. Dave Schriver, Commander and Founder of Sarge's Discipline.

While raising awareness, the event also included a barbecue and different activities.