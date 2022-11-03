PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The former Phillipsburg councilman charged with misconduct is speaking out, saying he is innocent and that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Robert Fulper, who was on town council from 2018-2021, released a statement through his attorneys Thursday, a day after he was charged with official misconduct and trafficking personal information. Read the full statement below.

In it, he maintains his innocence, and says the prosecutor is using his office to "silence, if not destroy, a political critic of his former client." Fulper says Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer used to be Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni's personal lawyer.

"There could not be a more egregious overreach and abuse of power," Fulper's statement says.

He and Tersigni have been political opponents and have long butted heads, with Fulper calling for the mayor's resignation.

In announcing the charges Wednesday, the prosecutor's office says Fulper had documents with social security numbers, bank account information and more of seven former town employees, without their permission and for no reason.

Fulper says he tried to explain why he had the information and that it was legal, but that the "matter proceeded, in secret, in a closed door grand jury proceeding," resulting in the charges.

The assistant district attorney on the case said the information came to light after a document leak was posted to social media, and says the idea that it's a political vendetta on behalf of the mayor is absurd.

The two second-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in state prison.

Fulper is the second former Phillipsburg councilman to face charges, as former President Frank McVey was charged in August 2021 with misusing the 911 system, then in November of that year with misconduct for allegedly blackmailing Tersigni.

Here is Fulper's full statement, through his attorney:

Mr. Fulper, a lifetime resident of Phillipsburg, former elected official and advocate for transparency in government, declares his innocence of any alleged criminal misconduct as it relates to the indictment announced earlier by the Warren County Prosecutor, James Pfeiffer, who happens to be the former personal attorney for Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni. It is confounding that these charges were announced in a press release dated November 1, 2022, while the actual indictment was not issued until the following day, November 2nd. Further, on the same date the indictment was obtained, the Superior Court of New Jersey ruled that a similarly politically motivated witch hunt against Frank McVey was improperly venued in Warren County and, thus, had to be transferred to another county. County Prosecutors are political appointees. They are not elected by the constituents they are charged with protecting. In this instance, the former personal attorney for the current Mayor of Phillipsburg utilized the substantial resources of his office to silence – if not destroy- a political critic of his former client. There could not be a more egregious overreach and abuse of power. Mr. Fulper committed no crimes. There are no victims in this matter. Information received and obtained through lawful means and within the context of Mr. Fulper being named a defendant with other elected officials in civil litigation and Open Public Records Act requests was allegedly found on devices seized through a secretive search warrant obtained behind closed doors by Mayor Tersigni’s former attorney, James Pfeiffer. Despite efforts to provide the Prosecutor’s Office with explanatory and exculpatory information, the matter proceeded, in secret, in a closed door grand jury proceeding. The Town of Phillipsburg is plagued with crimes of violence and narcotic activity. Rather than the County Prosecutor directing its resources at actual criminal behavior jeopardizing the health and safety of its residents, it has singled-out former elected officials in alleged matters having nothing to do with corruption or actual criminal conduct. Robert Fulper is innocent and did nothing wrong. He looks forward to his day in court and the objective determination, fortunately, available through a jury of his peers. The residents of Warren County should be cautious of who they cross in their advocacy of transparency.

Donald E. Souders, Jr., Esquire