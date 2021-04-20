When the coronavirus pandemic first took hold, Joe Cicchetti hit the road, using his Fiat 500 to deliver food to neighbors who were sick.
But after several months, Joe and his partner, Shirley Limberg, of Flemington, Hunterdon County, wanted to do more.
They created Joe's Covee Car to take neighbors without transportation to COVID vaccine appointments.
"When we saw all the people that were dying here in New Jersey [of COVID-19] it was too much for Shirley and I to bear and we just wanted to do something, something in our own way. This little car with 140,000 miles is doing it," Cicchetti said.
Joe, who calls himself a 'car guy,' designed the Covee Car himself. The decoration was hand-made to look like coronavirus protein spikes and helps get attention.
"I get so many questions online about the coronavirus itself vaccine. The biggest question I get is the same one. 'Is it safe?' People ask me that question 10 times a day and I tell them the same answer, 'of course it's safe,'" said Joe.
Once they launched the website and Facebook page requests for rides started rolling in.
The Covee Car covers Warren and Hunterdon counties, but will go farther if time permits.
"It's just really deep, deep happiness to be able to do something for somebody and see it's something they needed. I guess, it's you'd say, spiritually fulfilling," said Shirley.
Joe and Shirley, who are both retired, drive the car and pay for the rides themselves.
They've gotten some donations but would like to find more drivers.
"You have to lead by example and that's kind of what we're trying to do is lead by example. Maybe someone else will see us and say 'Hey, if Joe and Shirley can do this on a shoestring budget, we can do it," Joe said.