FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Family Promise of Hunterdon County says the pandemic has more than doubled calls for help from people experiencing homelessness. The organization continues to expand its services to assist those in need.
"It's hard as a single mom to get on your feet again," said Lori Sciarrino, whose family is helped by Family Promise of Hunterdon County. "I was told all of the shelters are full. All of the programs are full."
It's an all too familiar story since COVID-19 hit. A rural area with limited mass transportation makes things even more challenging.
"When people hear Hunterdon County, they don't readily think of people who are living paycheck to paycheck or people who are limited in income, but they are here," said Angela Fields, the executive director of Family Promise of Hunterdon County.
That's where Family Promise of Hunterdon County comes in, with a seemingly endless number of programs.
"If you don't have nothing like literally, like, food products or anything, they will help you with that," said Alia Black, whose family is helped by Family Promise of Hunterdon County.
The organization shelters families for one to three months.
"There's a lack of affordable housing," said Fields. "So, stays are longer."
Come June, it plans to open a transitional housing facility with Calvary Episcopal Church. Fields says it was just awarded a $150,000 grant for furnishings and repairs, and to buy a van for the facility.
Family Promise also has a car donation program, prompting surprises like the one the Sciarrino family got Monday.
"Oh my goodness! Our own pair of wheels," Sciarrino smiled as she was given the keys to a donated car.
"Having the necessities at the fingertips is really important for the families to feel out of crisis and to know that they are supported," said Fields.
The group provides rental assistance and financial help for parents getting degrees.
"We teach them things like budgeting, saving, all types of financial literacy, as well as accomplishing the goals that they want," said Fields.
Family Promise connects clients with mental health services too.
"Like a weight has been like lifted," said Black. "Go get some help. It will be worth it."
"It's a lifeline," Sciarrino said of Family Promise. "It's going to open a door for me to feel like I can."
Family Promise says next month, there's a Box City sleep out event at Hunterdon Central, to raise awareness about the 50,000 households considered vulnerable to homelessness in the county.
"What that means is that they can fall below," said Fields. "They can be one medical emergency away from homelessness. They can be one car accident away from homelessness."
Family Promise also works with families to prevent financial crises in the future.
It opened a new facility in 2019 with a computer lab, family room, play area and lockers.