FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Planners are celebrating.

Hunterdon County's first transitional facility for families experiencing homelessness got the last approval needed for the project to move forward. Organizers say between coming out of the pandemic and inflation, a permanent place for people to stay as they get back on their feet is needed now more than ever.

"I am over the moon," said Rev. Angela Fields, the executive director at Family Promise of Hunterdon County.

The annex of the Calvary Episcopal Church in Flemington is set to soon become a transitional facility.

"What this building represents is an opportunity and a gift," said Rev. Amy Lincoln, the pastor at Flemington Presbyterian Church.

The Promise Center is a partnership between the church and the nonprofit Family Promise.

Up to 14 people will be able to sleep there as they go to work and school and transition to long-term housing. Fields says homelessness can appear differently in the rural county than it does in cities.

"We have people who are doubled and tripled up in in places," said Fields. "We have people who are living in their cars with gym memberships because that's the only way they can take a shower."

The project recently got the green light from the borough's planning board.

People were previously housed in various churches week to week, but COVID made that difficult. Family Promise, which teams up with more than 40 local churches, says having this one spot will pave a better pathway to success.

"The supporting congregations that work with Family Promise will still be bringing the meals here and sharing meals with them here," said Lincoln.

Still, it's no secret this project isn't accepted by all. Lining New York Avenue are signs saying "stop the shelter" and "people in crisis don't need to feel more in crisis by overcrowding."

Planners say once the board publishes the resolution with the details both parties agreed to, there's a 45-day appeal period.

"Family Promise fully vets all the families that come to them," said Lincoln. "Flemington Presbyterian Church hosted Family Promise in the offices and the people for over 27 years and never had any problems. In fact, we found it a blessing."

"It's a step towards acknowledging that there is a problem within the county and that we collectively have taken on that responsibility of combating the problem," said Fields.

Family Promise hopes to have the center ready for use early next year, in February or March.