BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building.
The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of roughly 79 acres in Greenwich Township. The second involves land known as the Singley property with about 13 acres of tillable ground in Franklin Township.
The board approved also renewing various leases of county property to several individual farmers by the acre. This includes 43.1 acres to Jim Smith Farms of Belvidere; 75 acres, 25 of which are available for agriculture, to Maureen Markey-Ferris of Allentown, Pennsylvania; 38 acres to Down 2 Earth Farms of Phillipsburg; and 15 acres to Sueed Farms of Washington, New Jersey.
Bids
Commissioners also approved the advertisement for bids for laboratory tests for the public health nursing office, elevator maintenance for the buildings and grounds department, and heating and air conditioning maintenance and service.
Contracts
In other news, the legislative body OK'd a contract for professional traffic engineering services to NV5 of Parsippany. The county has identified several locations along the Route 46 corridor, in continuing discussions with the New Jersey Department of Transportation, regarding potential improvements to facilitate traffic movements.
Last October, the board authorized hiring a traffic engineer to review and evaluate traffic control and calming measure improvements on various county roadways. Warren County's contract with NV5 will not exceed $45,500.
The legislative body also authorized a pact with TuWay Communications of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to perform a network evaluation for coverage and resiliency of the county's 911 communications tower. The deal is worth $44,400.
Appointments
Finally, commissioners appointed Rich Gelson to the local advisory committee on alcoholism and drug abuse; Kevin Maguire as a regular member and William Gleba as an alternate to the construction board of appeals; and James McCabe and Joe Bruschetta to the shade tree commission.
Commissioner James Kern was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.