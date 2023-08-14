Recovery efforts continue in Warren County, New Jersey almost a month after storms caused heavy flood damage. Governor Phil Murphy announced that President Biden has approved a federal disaster.

A statement on behalf of Warren County said:

“Over the past few weeks, local, state and federal partners have been working nonstop to recover from these catastrophic rain storms. FEMA’s designation is welcomed and Warren County looks forward to a continued coordinated response. We also continue to encourage homeowners with damage to report to their local emergency management officials and via the state portal set up through the state OEM.

"It's a complicated process, so grateful obviously for the FEMA designation," said State Senator Doug Steinhardt.

According to the governor, the federal aid will provide millions of dollars in relief from FEMA for local governments, as well as disaster loans for the New Jersey Small Business Administration for homeowners affected by the floods. State Senator Doug Steinhardt said emergency permits have been obtained on about a daily basis.

"As recently as Friday, we had permits granted to start the repair work on Lomasons Glen Road to get a knee wall built and get that stretch of the roadway back under construction," said Senator Steinhardt.