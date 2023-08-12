TRENTON, N.J. — President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for last month's flooding in Warren County, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.
According to Murphy, the aid will provide millions of dollars in relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for local governments, as well as disaster loans for the New Jersey Small Business Administration for homeowners affected by the floods.
The approval comes just days after the Warren County Board of Commissioners voted to draw $10 million from bonds for flood relief — a move the commissioners said could jeopardize the county's fiscal standing if federal relief was delayed.