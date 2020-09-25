coronavirus money graphic generic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says the federal government has approved New Jersey’s application for a $300 benefit for people who lost work because of COVID-19.

Murphy said Friday it will take the state Labor Department until next month to come up with internal programming to distribute the funds. He added that the money was originally intended to go out weekly but instead will be distributed as a lump sum.

That benefit was announced in August by Republican President Donald Trump in the absence of a deal with Congress to renew jobless benefits.

