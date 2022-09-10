Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni called it a historic day.

Crowds came to South Main Street for the first-ever Railroad Festival, celebrating 170 years of railroad history.

"This exceeded our expectations," said Tersigni.

The mayor said the festival brought in crowds from all over the area and he tells us he is hoping they will see everything that Phillipsburg has to offer.

"I think they're going to see the true history that the railroad has, 170 years and know how rich in history our town really is and now they really know because they see it with their own eyes," said Tersigni.

Organizer Aaron Coleman said the festival has been a year in the making ever since he realized the town was approaching a milestone.

"It was heartwarming to see our town alive again and to see everyone walking up and down South Main Street really just showcasing the whole town," said Coleman.

The festival drew in vendors, many of whom are from Phillipsburg.

Russ Closs brought his train model arrangement to share at a festival he said he is hoping will put Phillipsburg back on the map.

"It's a really good idea. I knew there's a lot of train activity in Phillipsburg in the past. I didn't realize how much until I saw this," said Closs.

"We plan on coming back next year and you know hopefully in the future we'll be a two-day festival," said Coleman.