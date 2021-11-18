BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - A messy tractor-trailer crash and fire is causing major delays on Interstate 78 in New Jersey during the Thursday morning commute.
Two big rigs were involved in the wreck around 4:30 a.m. on I-78 eastbound, approaching exit 11, in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, officials said.
Both tractor-trailers caught fire, and the damage and cleanup are extensive. Cleanup is expect to take until late Thursday morning, possibly midday, state police said.
At least one lane of the three-lane highway was getting by as crews worked, but traffic was backed up for 5-6 miles towards Pennsylvania.
State police also noted foggy conditions.
There were minor injuries in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital, police said.