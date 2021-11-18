BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - A messy tractor-trailer crash and fire is causing major delays on Interstate 78 in New Jersey during the Thursday morning commute.

WATCH: Steve Mittman's 6:15 a.m. traffic report

Two big rigs were involved in the wreck around 4:30 a.m. on I-78 eastbound, approaching exit 11, in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, officials said.

Both tractor-trailers caught fire, and the damage and cleanup are extensive. Cleanup is expect to take until late Thursday morning, possibly midday, state police said.

At least one lane of the three-lane highway was getting by as crews worked, but traffic was backed up for 5-6 miles towards Pennsylvania.

State police also noted foggy conditions.

There were minor injuries in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital, police said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.