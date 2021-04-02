Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of firefighting gear is headed to Alabama.
Months ago, firefighter Hunter Space of Wantage Fire Department in Sussex County, New Jersey struck up a long-distance friendship over Facebook with Robert Bowers, a firefighter from outside Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Space was looking for a place to donate old, outdated but still useful gear. Rural, southern departments like Bowers' don't have the funding for new equipment like departments in New Jersey and Pennsylvania receive.
The situation became even more dire after a series of tornadoes tore through the area in late March.
"They're [in Alabama] fighting fires like they do….in like India or South America. No gear, no rules, it's crazy,” Space said.
Space contacted area departments in Warren and Sussex counties to ask for help.
"Some departments donated 20-25 sets of gear….you're probably talking $120,000 from just one company,” said Jim Hudock Sr., a firefighter with Washington Township, Warren County.
The donations have filled a tractor trailer and all hope more donations will come before the trailer heads south in a few weeks.
"We're still reaching out to departments. We hope to have some of our brothers and sisters in Pennsylvania to call us up and say ‘hey we want to help too,’" said Mark DeVoe, former fire chief for Washington Borough.