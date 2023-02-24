ALLAMUCHY TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey say a tow truck crashed on I-80 Thursday night, damaging multiple New Jersey State Police vehicles.

Around 10:30 p.m., crews were sent to mile marker 17.4 for a two-vehicle crash, according to a Facebook post from the Allamuchy Fire Department.

While operating on the scene, shortly after 11 p.m., a large Heavy Duty “rotator” tow truck towing a refrigerated box truck came crashing into the active scene, according to the post.

Multiple New Jersey State Police vehicles received significant damage, as well as some minor damage to a BLS unit and one firetruck, the fire department said.

"By a miracle, every member from Fire, EMS, and police walked away last night and returned home to their families safely," the fire department said in the Facebook post.

No word on if any of the drivers were hurt in the crash, or if anyone is facing charges. Also no word on what may have led up to the initial crash.