ASBURY, N.J. - Several firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and overexertion while fighting a house fire in New Jersey on Thursday.
It broke out sometime Thursday morning on Bellwood Avenue in Asbury, Hunterdon County, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.
The homeowner returned home from a walk with his dog to find the home engulfed with smoke, authorities said. He called 911 from a neighbor's house.
More than a dozen fire departments responded to the scene, as well as other first responders, state police, a hazmat team, and the county prosecutor's office.
"We are grateful to the firefighters that worked throughout the afternoon to extinguish the blaze," said Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams, in a statement.
The couple lost everything in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting.
Authorities did not comment on what may have caused the fire, but said it is under investigation.