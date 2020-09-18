Graphic -- Fire Lights.jpg

ASBURY, N.J. - Several firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and overexertion while fighting a house fire in New Jersey on Thursday.

It broke out sometime Thursday morning on Bellwood Avenue in Asbury, Hunterdon County, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.

The homeowner returned home from a walk with his dog to find the home engulfed with smoke, authorities said. He called 911 from a neighbor's house.

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the scene, as well as other first responders, state police, a hazmat team, and the county prosecutor's office.

"We are grateful to the firefighters that worked throughout the afternoon to extinguish the blaze," said Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams, in a statement.

The couple lost everything in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting.

Authorities did not comment on what may have caused the fire, but said it is under investigation.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.