White Township house fire

WHITE TWP., N.J. - Flames tore through a home Monday morning in Warren County, New Jersey.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Summerfield Road in White Township.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire, which fully engulfed the home.

No one was injured.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows the fire was not suspicious. No word yet on what may have sparked it.

