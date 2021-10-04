WASHINGTON, N.J. – The Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Crisis Center in New Jersey said a fire caused significant damage to one of its buildings over the weekend.
All clients and staff in the building were evacuated and are safe, according to a news release from the center.
There was significant damage to portions of the building, and "it is unusable at the present time," according to the center. All staff working in the building and all families who are being served have been relocated to other sites, the center said.
The center said it is unclear how long it will take to repair the damage and reoccupy the building. The center is still working to assess the damage, and it said it will update the community as it gets more information.
The center continues to offer services and remain available to those impacted by interpersonal violence in Warren County.
The center said it is in need of Visa/Mastercard gift cards for its clients, to help them purchase food and replace lost belongings.