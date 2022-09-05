...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset,
Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Lehigh,
Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the watch area from early this evening through tonight
and persisting into Tuesday morning. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are possible. This may result in flash
flooding of urbanized and low lying areas despite recently
dry conditions across the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&