GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey.

It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township.

A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Five fire companies were called to the home.

Officials have not said what caused the flames.

Scroll down for comments if available