INDEPENDENCE TWP., N.J. – A house in Warren County is badly damaged after a fire tore through it Wednesday night.
Crews were dispatched to the scene in the first block of Chaucer Drive in Independence Township at 8:11 p.m.
The call indicated a fully-involved fire in the home's garage and attic.
Officials say no injuries were reported, and everyone got out safely.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The state and Warren County fire marshals are expected to return to the scene tomorrow for further investigation.