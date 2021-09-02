MILFORD, N.J. - A state of emergency remains in effect in Hunterdon County, New Jersey after emergency officials confirm five people died in the county as a result of Hurricane Ida's remnants.
"Each of the individuals found themselves in the flood water and were overcome by the power of the water and the fact that they were trapped inside their vehicles," said Brayden Fahey, the director of public safety and the emergency management coordinator for Hunterdon County.
"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the families," said Susan Soloway, the board of commissioners director for Hunterdon County.
Names and ages have not yet been released.
Milford Mayor Henri Schepens says one of the victims was an older man found Thursday morning in a pickup truck on Carpenter Street.
"In a creek bank that was fairly wide, probably about a couple hundred yards from any road," said Schepens. "So we don't know how far the vehicle traveled, but it was demolished."
While emergency officials say they can't release locations yet either, Deputy Director of the Board of Commissioners John Lanza confirms three of the five deaths were in Raritan Township.
"They tended to be near the Neshanic Creek, which is a tributary to the south branch of the Raritan River, and that area tends to flood a lot," said Lanza.
"The reality of it is: it doesn't take much to lift a car off the ground when it comes to moving water and then move it down stream," said Fahey.
There were several close calls, too.
"We did have the New Jersey Task Force One and the Burlington County OEM come help us with over 300 water rescues," said Soloway.
Authorities are estimating tens of millions of dollars in structural damages to county bridges, roads and structures.
The county is requesting resources from FEMA.
Anyone whose home is damaged and who is in need of shelter is urged to call the county for help.