BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed.

There are no hydrants in the area, so a tanker task force had to pump water from a nearby pond.

There were no reports of injuries.

It's unclear what caused the fire.