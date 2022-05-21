FLEMINGTON, NJ – Flemington has announced a full calendar of summer events, beginning in June.
June 2022
Friday, June 3: Big Hix Country Western tribute band at Lone Eagle Brewing
6:30-9 p.m. at Lone Eagle Brewing, 44 Stangl Road. Admission is $15-$25.For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, June 4: Psychic Fair hosted by Within Spirit
Under the Stangl Road Tent. Readers will be available from noon - 5 p.m. offering a variety of services. Readings are $36 for 20 minutes. Advance appointments are suggested. Book at http://www.withinspiritnj.com/ or by calling 908-824-7186.
Saturdays, June 4 & 18: Flemington Car Show on Main Street
Main Street from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Each car show will feature a specific line-up of car models. Saturday, June 4 will feature Mustangs, Fords, and T-Birds. Saturday, June 18 show will feature Camaros, Chevys, and Chevelles. The shows are free to both the public and car owners. Live music, DJs, car contests, raffles and children's activities.
For more information, visit www.flemingtoncarshows.com.
Saturday, June 4: DIY Summer Jazz Series: Julian Hartwell Trio with Special Guest Vocalist Stephanie Cole
Flemington DIY 7:30-10 p.m. The event is ticketed at $15 for all ages.
For more information and tickets, visit www.flemingtondiy.org.
Saturday, June 4: THE BAND Band – “Tribute to the Music of the Band”
Stangl Stage at Stangl Factory, 8-10:30 p.m. The event is ticketed at $30-$40. For more information and tickets, visit www.stanglstage.com/theband.
Saturday, June 11: DIY Makers Market at The Lawn on Stangl
Flemington DIY 10 a.m. - 3 pm.
Saturday, June 11: Summer Fiesta
Fulper Road from 1-4 p.m. Presented by the United Way, the Fiesta will feature food, live music, craft drinks, artisans, and kids’ activities. Free admission.
Saturday, June 11: Pride Dance Party
Stangl Rd, 5-8 p.m.DJ, dancing, treats, games, giveaways, and a beer garden under the Tent at the Lawn on Stangl Road. All adults must show ID.
For more information, visit www.loveflemington.com.
Saturday, June 11: Black River Railfest
Black River & Western Railroad, Flemington Station. Trains will depart from Flemington throughout the day and take passengers to Ringoes. Train-related events throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.blackriverrailroad.com.
Sunday, June 12: Paws for a Cause Doggy Fashion Show
Lone Eagle Brewing, 1:30-4 p.m. Doggy fashion show to benefit SAFE in Hunterdon and adoption event with animals from It’s a Ruff Life, Animal Alliance, and Greyhound Friends of NJ attending. The Doggy Fashion Show begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by the dog adoptions from 2-4 p.m. Cost is $20 to enter a dog and $10 to attend the fashion show as an audience member.
For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Friday, June 17- Sunday June 19: Lone Eagle Brewery Concert Series
Friday - The Nerds 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday - The Englishtown Project, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Sunday - Parrot Beach, 3-6 p.m.
This is a 21 year of age or older event only and ticketed at $20-$30.
For more information and tickets to the Lone Eagle Concert Series shows, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Friday, June 24: Comedy Night – Yannis Pappas
Lone Eagle Brewing 7-9 p.m. Ticket tier is standing room for $20, table of 4 for $80, table of 6 for $120, and table of 8 for $160.
For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Friday June 24: BStreetBand: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen
Stangl Stage at Stangl Factory, 8-10:30 p.m. The event is ticketed at $30-$40.
For more information and tickets, visit www.stanglfactory.com/stangl-stage.
Saturday, June 25: DIY Summer Jazz Series – Rio Bossa at Flemington DIY
Flemington DIY 7:30-10 pm.
For more information and tickets, visit www.flemingtondiy.org.
Thursday, June 30: Queen for a Night! Thursday Night out on Main Street
Main Street between Mine and William Street 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event features local businesses from all around town where guests can meet and learn about local businesses from Flemington, enter to win the prizes, enjoy live music, and enter to win the Queen’s grand prize of a gift basket featuring swag from each participating business.
This event is free, with a suggested donation of $25 for UNICEF Ukraine and to participate in the raffle. Guests can donate at the registration table. Registration is required to participate in the raffle. The deadline to register is Sunday, June 27.
For more information, visit www.loveflemington.com.
July 2022
Saturday, July 2, 16, 30:Flemington Car Show on Main Street
July 2 will feature foreign cars, motorcycles, and trucks. Saturday, July 16 will feature old cars, Mercury, and Mopar and a memorial show for Robert Bongiorno. Saturday, July 30 will feature Chevy Corvettes
Saturday, July 9: DIY Makers Market at The Lawn on Stangl
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and focuses on creators, designers, collectors, and curators to complement the Farmer’s Market at Stangl Factory.
Saturday, July 16: First Annual Juried Art Show
Art Venture, 2 Stangl Rd. An exhibit featuring artists and other creatives living, working, and exhibiting in the Flemington
For more information, visit www.artventurenj.com.
Saturday July 16: DIY Summer Jazz Series – Simon Moullier Quartet
Flemington DIY, 7-10 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit www.flemingtondiy.org.
Friday, July 22 – Saturday, July 23: Lone Eagle Brewing Anniversary Bash
Thursday, July 21: Thursday Night Out on Main Street
Thursday Night Out on Main Street takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and features shopping, dining, live music, and an opportunity for guests to meet with local Flemington businesses.
For more information, visit www.loveflemington.com.
Friday, July 29: Midwest Comedy Tour
Lone Eagle Brewing 7:30-9 p.m. Featuring Jake Iammarino, Austin Roberston and Becky Sahlin.
For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, July 30:DIY Summer Jazz Series: Zachary Hann Quartet
Flemington DIY, 7:30-10 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit www.flemingtondiy.org.
August 2022
Saturday, August 13:The 5th Annual Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival
Stangl Road, noon - 8 p.m. For foodie lovers, this family-friendly event will feature live music, great food from local restaurants, family entertainment, and an expansive micro-brewery beer garden. Free admission and free parking. The rain date is Sunday, August 14.
For more information, visit www.loveflemington.com.
Saturday, August 6:Box of Rain – Music from the Grateful Dead at Lone Eagle Brewing
Lone Eagle Brewing, 7-10 p.m.
For more information: https://www.loneeaglebrewing.com/
Friday, August 19:This Old Engine – Playing the Music of the Grateful Dead
Lone Eagle Brewing, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
$10 at the door, for information visit https://www.loneeaglebrewing.com/
Saturday, August 20: Flemington Car Show on Main Street
Saturday, August 20, will feature GTO’s, Firebirds, and Pontiacs.
Thursday, August 25:Thursday Night Out on Main Street