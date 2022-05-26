COVID testing generic

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A COVID-19 test site in Hunterdon County, New Jersey will stay open through the end of June.

The county-run site on Reaville Avenue in Flemington will continue through June 30, county commissioners said.

The site, at the Hunterdon County Shopping Center, has seen a recent surge in demand for testing, which is why the commissioners voted to extend the site. 

It's open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday from noon-7 p.m. Rapid or PCR testing is available to anyone who lives or works in the county, and no appointment is needed.

