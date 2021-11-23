FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Just days before Thanksgiving, nearly 50 people have been displaced by a fire at the Hunter Hill apartments in Flemington, New Jersey.
Investigators say it sparked when a man fell asleep while smoking a cigarette.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries responding to the destruction. Two residents were injured as well: the man who was smoking and a neighbor, who saved his life.
69 News spoke with that neighbor, Marvin Argeta Rodriguez, through an interpreter, Bonnie Duncan. She is the CEO of the United Way of Hunterdon County.
"The windows exploded out," Duncan told us Argeta Rodriguez said.
As everyone darted in despair from the Hunter Hills apartments, Rodriguez ran toward the flames; he heard someone yelling help.
Argeta Rodriguez says he could barely breathe, but bashed through a door to save a stranger.
"It was really hard to see with all the smoke," Duncan told us Argeta Rodriguez said.
But Argeta Rodriguez persevered and found the man. He says he got his brother's help to carry him outside, where they were met by firefighters. That man was transported via helicopter to a burn center and is in critical condition.
Investigators say the man Marvin saved fell asleep while smoking a cigarette at around 9:15 p.m. Monday, sparking the fire.
"My understanding is that it's been deemed as accidental, so there would be no charges that would be filed," said Brian McNally, the Flemington Emergency Management Coordinator.
McNally says Flemington Borough Police Department, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, the arson unit, and the borough fire marshal were all part of the investigation.
It's too early to tell how many of the 12 units will be considered a total loss, but right now, the building is uninhabitable. Some spent Tuesday trying to salvage belongings inside.
"Disasters are always difficult, but especially now during the holiday season," said Diane Concannon, the communications director for the American Red Cross New Jersey Region.
In the meantime, Saint Magdalen Roman Catholic Church is serving as a shelter.
"We work with our Department of Human Services, Division of Social Services to work on temporary housing," said Andrew Camp, the deputy coordinator at the Office of Emergency Management in the Hunterdon County Department of Public Safety.
"We're working with the American Red Cross and social services and nonprofits in the area to make sure that the residents who are displaced are supported and can get the help that they need," said Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver. "Flemington always steps up."
Argeta Rodriguez sure did, and even after being for treated for smoke inhalation and a burned ear, he's staying positive.
"Keep on keeping on," Duncan told us Argeta Rodriguez said when we asked what's next for him. "If it happens again, we'll just do it again."
"Donations can be taken over to the United Way of Hunterdon County over on Fulper Road or donations can be made online via the website as well," said Driver. "Donations can also be taken to the Harvest Family Success Center."