FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Flemington, New Jersey Mayor Betsy Driver is taking heat from top state Republicans after allegedly making a profanity-laced post on her personal Facebook page last weekend disparaging President Trump.
The post, which has reportedly been deleted, was screen capped and posted to the Hunterdon GOP's website.
It refers to the president as an "orange monster." It then goes on to offer a vulgar suggestion for his supporters.
In a statement, New Jersey GOP Chair Doug Steinhardt said "President Trump earned nearly 43% of the vote amongst Mayor Driver's constituents, I think we all know she will never step down, but is it too much to ask for her to apologize?"
Hunterdon GOP Chair Gabe Plummer called for Driver to resign immediately.
During a Flemington Borough council meeting Tuesday night, several council members expressed their displeasure with the mayor's post.
"This is the third time while I've been on council that Mayor Driver has caused an incident on social media," said borough council vice-president Kim Tilly. "It's time the council takes action to prevent Mayor Driver from bringing the wrong kind of attention to an already struggling borough," Tilly said.
In downtown Flemington Wednesday, reaction to the mayor's social media was mixed.
"I'm not surprised, especially with the rhetoric that has been happening across the United States," said Ingrid Hernandez.
"I'm not a Trumpster so I'm OK with how she feels but I'm not ok with what she posted. That's rude," said Cheryl Pfleger.
"If It was any other person, if it was me, if I said those words, I would have been held to an apology. The fact that she's not apologizing and the council as a whole couldn't get her to apologize, speaks volumes," said Rob Wall.
Mayor Betsy Driver did not respond to multiple requests for comment by 69 News. She told community news website TapInto that the post was in response to an NPR article about some Supreme Court justices being against same-sex marriage.
Driver is part of the LGBTQ community.
She also said the post was cropped before being shared by the NJ GOP.