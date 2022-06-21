NEW YORK, NY - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey resident who handled an Australian Shepherd has won the 7th Annual Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster.
The Australian Shepherd of Flemington, New Jersey, handled by Kathleen Keller, won the 7th Annual Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster presented by Purina Pro Plan. The event was judged by Mr. Alvin W. Eng at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Monday. This is the first time in Westminster history that the same dog has won both the High in Trial award and Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster.
Willie, a 5-year-old male, officially known as OTCH Blue Skies At Dejavu UDX OM1, bested the field of top Obedience entrants over two rounds of competition under judge Mr. Alvin W. Eng. Willie, owned by Kathleen and Stephen Keller, posted the best combined score of 397.5 out of a possible 400 to become the 2022 Masters Obedience Champion. Willie also achieved the highest score out of a possible 200 in either round of competition to be awarded the High in Trial winner.
The Westminster Kennel Club donates $5,000 to honor the winner of the Masters Obedience Championship to an AKC training club of the winner’s choice or to the AKC Humane Fund.